HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Police closed U.S. 95 in both directions at Russell Road on Friday afternoon after a car hit a suspect running from officers, sources told 8 News Now.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area showed police diverting traffic off the highway.

A car hit the person who was on the road, a source told the 8 News Now I-Team. The person’s condition was unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up for several miles in both directions.

U.S. 95 is also known as Interstate 515 in that area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.