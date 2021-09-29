Incident at The Strat causes street closures downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigating an incident at the Strat Hotel and Casino that occurred Tuesday evening.

Officers closed off Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions between Bob Stupak Drive and St. Louis after receiving reports of an apparent suicide involving a person who appeared to have jumped from the Strat.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s office, the individual involved in the incident died from suicide.

8 News Now contacted the resort for information regarding the incident.

The Strat Hotel released this statement: