Incident at The Strat causes street closures downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigating an incident at the Strat Hotel and Casino that occurred Tuesday evening.
Officers closed off Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions between Bob Stupak Drive and St. Louis after receiving reports of an apparent suicide involving a person who appeared to have jumped from the Strat.
According to the Clark County Coroner’s office, the individual involved in the incident died from suicide.
8 News Now contacted the resort for information regarding the incident.
The Strat Hotel released this statement:
First and foremost, we want to offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased.
We have measures in place for the safety of our guests and team members at the SkyPod, whether they are riding our thrill rides or visiting the Observation Deck. There was not a safety lapse on any of our thrill rides, including SkyJump, nor is it possible to accidentally fall from any area that is accessible to the public.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, we encourage you to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline of Nevada at 877-885-4673.The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod