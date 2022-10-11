LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 25-year-old man with a misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada faces a list of felony charges in California after he was apprehended in September.

Johnny Deven Young, a self-proclaimed “incel,” faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison after eluding authorities since May, when authorities in Costa Mesa, California, said he might be headed for Las Vegas or San Diego in a Chevy cargo van with a green stripe — which he nicknamed his “rape van,” according to CBS News in Los Angeles.

Johnny Young is known to drive a Chevy cargo van with a green stripe. A report in California indicates Young refers to it as his “rape van.” (Photo: Costa Mesa Police Department)

Videos of Young’s actions circulated on social media, showing him sexually harassing and pepper spraying women after confronting them outside bars and using vulgar language, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

“An incel – which stands for involuntary in celibate is a member of an online community of men who exhibit their sexual frustrations by voicing their misogynistic views against women,” according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announcing his arrest.

Johnny Young. (Costa Mesa, Calif., Police Department)

The DA’s Office said Young posted the videos on his YouTube channel. Information about where Young was apprehended has not been released.

He was scheduled to be arraigned this week in Orange County on the following charges:

Four felony counts of assault with great bodily harm

Four felony counts of illegal use of tear gas

Four felony enhancements for the personal use of a deadly weapon

Eight felony hate crime enhancements

Five misdemeanor counts of violation of civil rights

Young was transferred to Orange County after being convicted of a misdemeanor in San Mateo County in mid-September. He was initially described as a Las Vegas resident, but authorities in California said he lives in Anaheim.

“No one should have to live in fear that they could be indiscriminately attacked and then publicly humiliated on the internet because of their gender,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

“This behavior is disgusting and the celebration of this behavior by like-minded individuals is completely unacceptable. These charges send a very strong message to that entire community that we will not tolerate violence against women in any form,” Spitzer said.