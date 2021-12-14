Incarcerated parents will be reunited with children for 100 Christmases event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 7th annual 100 Christmases event takes place on Wednesday, December 15th at 6 p.m. to benefit the children of incarcerated parents.

The event reunites children with incarcerated parents who would otherwise be unable to spend the holiday with their families. Located in the Ahem Hotel, 100 living rooms will be created, each with a lit Christmas tree, presents, and a traditional Christmas dinner.

Inmates with good-standing behavior and who have expected release dates within the next 18 months will be participating with their loved ones.

“Christmas is about family — it is all about putting aside the challenges and stresses of life and focusing on our loved ones. Family reunification is one of the most important components of the HOPE for prisoners program and this event is the start of this process for many of these families,” said HOPE for Prisoners founder and CEO Jon D. Ponder.

HOPE for Prisoners is a Las Vegas nonprofit that facilitates the reentry and reintegration of individuals exiting segments of the judicial system to empower their transition back into mainstream society. It is partnering with CityServe Nevada, Paula White Ministries, World Vision, and SOS Radio 90.5 for the event, taking place at 300 W Sahara Ave.

For more information, visit the Hope for Prisoners website here.