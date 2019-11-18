Inaccurate THC levels found in marijuana at certified lab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Taxation has issued a warning after it discovered “inaccurate and misleading” THC potency results at a marijuana testing facility in Northern Nevada.

The inaccurate THC levels were discovered during a routine inspection by the state at Certified Ag Labs in Sparks, Nevada.

According to the Department of Taxation, the marijuana may be labeled incorrectly and could have a different level of THC that what is listed on the product packaging.

The department warns marijuana users to take caution when using products tested by Certified Ag Labs. Marijuana users can also contact the dispensary where the product was purchased to see where it was tested.

The state issued warnings in August and September after higher than allowed levels of yeast and mold were found in marijuana products sold at some Las Vegas dispensaries.