In Your Neighborhood: Sunrise Manor offers established, diverse community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunrise Manor is large and diverse and sits on the far eastern edge of the Las Vegas valley. It happens to be one of the oldest neighborhoods, dating back to the 1950s.

The community has grown into a melting pot of ethnicities, cultures, and even misconceptions. The unincorporated town of more than 200,000 reaches from prestigious Nellis Air Force Base in the north all the way to Boulder Highway in the south and the busy Nellis Boulevard is the main flowing artery that connects it all.

It’s seen many changes over the decades. Some good, some not so good. It tends to get more attention for crime than the good community deeds that are happening. It was also one of the areas hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Sunrise Manor includes 33 square miles of urban sprawl and mixed-zone neighborhoods that take up a large part of the east valley. The busy streets and quiet neighborhoods appeal to a diverse mix of hard working Las Vegans, many at poverty-level trying to get back on their feet after the paralyzing pandemic. But the area is rich with authentic foods and traditions of the largely Hispanic community who lives here.

There are also iconic landmarks. The Las Vegas temple of the LDS church, Sunrise Mountain on the north end which often gets confused with Frenchman Mountain to the south because that’s truly where the sun rises over the valley most of the year.

It’s a large area, with a lot of people, but there’s also a sense of community and pride.