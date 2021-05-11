In Your Neighborhood: Businesses see opportunities along Henderson’s Water Street

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The efforts to revitalize Henderson’s historic Water Street are starting to pay off as news businesses see the area as a promising place to set up shop.

“It really warms my heart when you see all the activity that’s occurring in the Water Street District, new restaurants, bars and, of course three casinos in downtown Henderson,” said Tim Brooks, the owner of the Rainbow Club and Emerald Island Casino in downtown Henderson.

Brooks said both businesses had a good first quarter with steady business.

He credits the Lifeguard Arena, which is home to the Henderson Silver Knights hockey team, with helping spur more development in the area.

Also in the works is a new $50 million mixed-used project that is currently under construction in the Water Street District. The Watermark is near the Lifeguard Arena. It will have both commercial and residential space. Construction will be completed next year.