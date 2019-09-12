In Your Business: Urban Chamber of Commerce upcoming events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ken Evans from the Urban Chamber of Commerce stopped by Thursday morning to share some exciting events on the calendar for the UCC. With the Allegiant Stadium project taking shape, he highlighted some ways small business owners can get involved.

The next Stadium Authority Board Meeting is coming up on Monday, September 16 at 11:30 am. You can go and learn more about how your business can get in on business in the stadium. This includes vendors, janitors and much more.

For more information, click here, go to the vendor tab and fill out the vendor form. Then you will be put in the queue so you can be contacted.

There are also business workshops coming up on:

September 24

October 8 & 22

November 12 & 19

Each of the workshops is from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at CSN’s West Charleston Campus. Click here for more information.

Then on September 27, Assemblymen Jason Frierson and Glen Leavitt are hosting a “Power of Policy” luncheon. It’s $40 for chamber members and $50 for non-members. You can hear highlights from the past session and see how policy impacts small businesses. More information can be found here.