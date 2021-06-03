In Your Business: Hiring presents a challenge as economy picks up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Business owners are working through the challenges of finding staff as economic demand returns to the valley.

Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber, says some employers are giving extra benefits, bonuses and even extra time off to get workers back on the job.

She said businesses really need to prepare for the demand to make sure lines are short.

Sewald also noted that the Nevada Legislature did some things for businesses — in some cases, by not passing certain proposals — and called the session a success overall.