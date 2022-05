LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For decades, local government and business leaders have tried to diversify Clark County so it’s not so dependent on resorts. A new report aims to find ways to achieve that.

The Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce reached out to the Brookings Mountain West Institute at UNLV to highlight ways to form an economic development plan.

Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald said it’s important to expand diversity outside of the gaming industry.