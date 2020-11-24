In Your Business: Business owners remain hopeful, despite more restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new, tougher COVID-19 restrictions are having an impact on businesses already struggling.

Peter Guzman with the Latin Chamber of Commerce spoke with Good Day Las Vegas Tuesday and said business owners remain hopeful and were pleased the restrictions didn’t call for a complete closure.

Guzman said businesses already faced a tough profit margin prior to the pandemic and more will be reinventing how they operate. He expects take-out and more outdoor dining will be the way some survive.