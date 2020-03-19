Gov. Sisolak shows support for Asian-American community in wake of COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak released a statement expressing his support for our state’s Asian-American community in the wake of the coronavirus.

Sisolak touched on the stigma the community currently faces due to “misinformation” and the fact COVID-19 began in China.

He encouraged Nevadans to pull together and support one another during this trying time.

His full statement reads:

“The news of this pandemic is concerning to all of us. But as our State deals with the impacts of COVID-19, it remains more important than ever to continue separating fact from fiction and showing support for all Nevadans, especially our significant Asian-American communities that have been unfairly stigmatized and harmed by misconceptions and misinformation about the virus. COVID-19 originated in China, but it in no way targets Chinese-American or other Asian-American individuals at higher rates than other races or ethnicities. This is a virus that does not discriminate; it targets everyone. I encourage Nevadans, and all Americans, to show support for their fellow human beings during this challenging time, and remember that we are all in this together.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories