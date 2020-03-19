Gov. Sisolak shows support for Asian-American community in wake of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak released a statement expressing his support for our state’s Asian-American community in the wake of the coronavirus.

Sisolak touched on the stigma the community currently faces due to “misinformation” and the fact COVID-19 began in China.

He encouraged Nevadans to pull together and support one another during this trying time.

His full statement reads:

“The news of this pandemic is concerning to all of us. But as our State deals with the impacts of COVID-19, it remains more important than ever to continue separating fact from fiction and showing support for all Nevadans, especially our significant Asian-American communities that have been unfairly stigmatized and harmed by misconceptions and misinformation about the virus. COVID-19 originated in China, but it in no way targets Chinese-American or other Asian-American individuals at higher rates than other races or ethnicities. This is a virus that does not discriminate; it targets everyone. I encourage Nevadans, and all Americans, to show support for their fellow human beings during this challenging time, and remember that we are all in this together.”