In-person volunteers return to Catholic Charities, help needed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada — one of the oldest in the valley — is bringing back in-person volunteers. As a non-profit, it needs all the help it can get.

The charity helps thousands of people a day at its campus through various programs which include offering food, shelter, and family services. More than 4,200 people are served daily through 16 different programs.

One of the areas the in-person volunteers will be able to help is in the Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry that fills boxes of food for clients.

Donna Ratcliff, who has been a volunteer for five years, is excited to get back to volunteering and helping the clients.

” You feel really good. You feel like you’ve made a difference in the world, especially with everything going on. There’s so much hardship.”

If you’re interested, you can sign up to volunteer in the pantry. Here is a link if you would like to get more information. There is also information for those who need help.