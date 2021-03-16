‘We’re Back!’: In-person First Friday returns April 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Downtown Las Vegas mainstay and local favorite is returning to in-person attendance on April 2: First Friday! The nonprofit made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday night.

The event will limit capacity starting off “to ensure safety as we ramp up again,” the post reads. They ask attendees RSVP here beforehand.

“It’s been way too long. Our local artist community is resilient, and we are ecstatic to grow culture and connection in Las Vegas once again as the year progresses,” organizers wrote.

They also announced artist applications are open, as well, with limited space. Following current health and safety protocols, attendees will be required to enter the art walk and food garden, both of which remain in their original locations, in separate entries.