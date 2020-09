LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since mid-March, an in-person criminal trial was held in a Clark County courtroom.

According to Mary Ann Price with the Clark County District Court, Monday’s criminal trial was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the courts to delay trials or conduct them through video and telephonic means.

The trail is a case being heard by Judge Michael Villani involving William Fernandez who is facing charges including attempted murder, battery and robber.