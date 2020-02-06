In-N-Out aims to have us love its ‘Drink Cup Shoes’ as much as we love its burgers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you love In-N-Out Burgers and its iconic cup design, which holds its delicious shakes, you’re going to love this! Those signature red palm trees and squiggly lines can now be worn on your feet because the company just created a new shoe.

The popular Southern California burger chain announced its new release this week on Instagram. There were hearts in the backdrop, signaling to customers that this would make a sweet gift for your honey this Valentine’s Day.

Just a heads up: The “Drink Cup Shoes” are a little bit pricier than a full meal at the fast-food chain. They’re selling for $64.95 on the In-N-Out’s website.

Other In-N-Out branded apparel includes hats, socks, shirts and onesies.