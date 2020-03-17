In midst of coronavirus scare, businesses casinos remain open on the Strip, downtown, surrounding areas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Tuesday, Wynn Resorts and MGM properties in Las Vegas will temporarily close. They will reopen “as soon as it is safe to do so. But there are still a lot of places that will remain open.

On Fremont Street, the bars are open, the canopy show is playing, and the zipline is running. Although entertainment down has been paused, hotels and casinos remain open. But the establishments that are staying open say it’s taking extra precautions.

Many restaurants and stores remain open on the Strip as well.

Some of the resorts still open consists of the Tropicana, Venetian, Stratosphere, and Caesars properties.

Off-Strip casinos from Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos are also open.

Although the properties are encouraging social distancing, visitors say they are unsure of what tomorrow will bring.

“On my way over here, I called and just asked, and they were like ‘as of right now we’re still going to be operational, but certain things will be limited,'” said Andrew Ortiz, a tourist visiting from California.

Station Casinos says in light of Governor Steve Sisolak’s new social distancing guidelines relating to casinos that were addressed Sunday, they are immediately implementing changes.