LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From across the world, Ukrainian Americans living in Las Vegas are watching as terror unfolds.

Ukrainian Americans here can’t believe their eyes, and they’re worried about family in Ukraine. As demonstrations happen around the world showing support, they are planning one here.

A Ukrainian salute — “Slava Ukrayini, slava heroyam, z namy Boh” — translates to “Glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes, God is with us.”

From Las Vegas, Svitlana Boley is praying for her family in Ukraine.

“Where my parents live in Odessa we have a village close, the bomb shoot over there immediately … 20 civilians die,” Boley said.

Boley has a photo from when she was in Ukraine just years ago. She is in constant contact with family and says people there are putting up a fight.

“We are not giving up. We are not running away. We are showing the world that this is our land,” Boley said.

Now the Las Vegas community is coming together to show support for Ukraine.

“We aren’t going to serve Russian products unit this crisis is resolved,” said Eric Gladstone, spokesman for Evel Pie. The downtown Las Vegas pizza restaurant and bar is dumping all Russian vodka and replacing it with Ukrainian vodka. A $5 shot special starts Saturday to raise money to help the people of Ukraine.

“It is just a way of saying we don’t support what is going on right now,” Gladstone said.

At Ron’s Eastern European Market in the southwest valley, flyers popped up for a demonstration planned Saturday on the Las Vegas Strip.

“They don’t want to give up their free country, their free city. If Kyiv collapses, all of Ukraine collapses,” said Luiza Novytska, who is from Ukraine.

Demonstrations have been happening around the world.

“That is what we are asking, to show our voice be heard,” said Yelena Frolova, also from Ukraine.

Now local Ukrainians want to send a message.

“Anyone can show up,” according to Vera Frolova of Ukraine. “Ukrainian, Russian, American … we are all fighting for peace and we want the world to see us.”

That demonstration starts on the Strip near The LINQ at 3 p.m. Saturday.