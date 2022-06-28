LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You light it and they will write it! Clark County inspectors were out enforcing the fight against illegal fireworks.

Tuesday was the first day of fireworks sales in southern Nevada. At TNT fireworks, sales have already taken place, and at the same time, safety practices have been shared.

“I bought a bundle to support the high heat baseball team here,” said local army veteran Jorge Plancarte.

Plancarte bought his fireworks early from a reputable stand and told 8 News Now that he’s against illegal fireworks.

“You might cause destruction, not just for you, but for the entire city of Las Vegas.”

That was one of the many reasons for county inspectors to enforce the ban on illegal fireworks by making sure that all booths comply with county regulations.

“All of the product inside the booth has a safe and sane sticker on it,” said fire inspector Mertin Casillas.

Some of the safe and sane fireworks include sparklers, smokeballs, snake-type fireworks, and ground-spinning fireworks. They include anything that doesn’t shoot into the air.

“The fine starts at five hundred dollars up to ten thousands dollars depending on the amount of pyrotechnics that you have on your possession,” Casillas explained.

With almost forty inspectors out working, they plan to crack down on illegal fireworks, Casillas told 8 News Now.

“Contact I Spy if you already know you have a situation because that will allow us to create the data for the following year.”

Fireworks will only be on sale through Monday at midnight. After that, they are deemed illegal in Clark County.