In her van, woman travels across the country searching for missing people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year, thousands of people go missing in the United States.

Many are never heard from again but sometimes, a miracle happens, and that’s what keeps those who are left behind going.

Because of Jannel Rap, hundreds of people have been found and reunited with their family. Rap uses social media, old-school fliers and a van to change lives.

It’s a journey she’s been on for the past 19 years.

“My sister disappeared on October 17th, 2000 out of Lincoln, Nebraska. She was playing at an open mic night. She walked out and that’s the last she was seen,” said Rap.

Rap travels across the country in her van, which is plastered with photos of missing people.

“GINA for Missing Persons has a mission to find missing people. We do that by working with artists all over the world and when they have an event, they profile a missing person,” Rap said.

Rap started The GINA for Missing Persons Foundation after her sister’s disappearance. On Friday, her band stopped in Las Vegas as part of its 13th annual Squeaky Wheel Tour at the Center for Spiritual Living Greater.

Rap sings on stage, just like her sister, hoping one day Gina return.

Karla Rodriguez was 7-years-old when she was abducted while walking to school. On Friday, her family made a plea to the public.

“20 years later, we’re still here hoping that someone out there please, please give us any clue we’re still going to be here we’re not giving up until we find somebody or someone who has seen her,” said her sister Rose Rodriguez.

Metro police also released a composite sketch of what Rodriguez would look like now. Rap hung her photo up at the venue.

“We hope that the word gets out so tips start coming in and cases are solved,” said Rap.

Rap is pushing a social media campaign this month to raise awareness about missing people.

“Somebody knows something and until we get to that somebody, we have to keep doing it.”