In Business: Customers are needed to support local businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is difficult time for big and small businesses across the Las Vegas valley, as people struggle with the pandemic.

Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce President Mary Beth Sewald spoke with Good Day Las Vegas and said many businesses are finding new ways to serve customers amid the pandemic but community support is needed.

‘Think local, shop local, whenever you’re in the market to buy anything. You know, its easy to order things online and that’s a great way to shop, but just buying local is the best way that we can help support our small businesses right now. And a lot of restaurants and merchants are doing curbside service so they’re trying to make it as easy as possible for us to patronize their local companies and they’re delivering as well,” she said.

The chamber also just released its list of endorsements for the November election. Sewald also taking about a new center to connect employers with people looking for jobs. You can hear about that in the full interview above.