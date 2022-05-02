LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A couple on their way to Las Vegas to get married ended up having their wedding thousands of feet up in the air onboard a Southwest Airlines flight.

Pam and Jeremy flew from Oklahoma City to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport only to find out their connected flight to Las Vegas had been canceled.

As the two love birds were talking, another man on his way to Las Vegas overheard them talking about how they would likley miss their wedding chapel appointment.

The man happened to be an ordained minister and he offered to marry them.