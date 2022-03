LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a crash just before midnight.

The crash was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at Gowan and Walnut roads near Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards.

According to Metro police, a vehicle crashed into the rear of a parked SUV. A man believed to be the driver fled from the scene but was taken into custody a short distance away. Police suspect the driver is impaired.

Gowan is closed in both directions between Rochester and Walnut.