Impairment suspected in critical-injury crash in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say impairment is suspected in a critical-injury crash involving multiple vehicles in west Las Vegas. The incident occurred at Fort Apache and Lake North Drive near Sahara Avenue around 1:09 p.m.

Two people were transported to UMC Trauma, with one sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Metro says officers made one arrest. Four vehicles total were involved.

Major traffic delays are expected, as the intersection remains a crime scene. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.