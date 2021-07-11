Impairment, speed considered factors in deadly Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Impairment and speed are considered factors in a crash that killed a man early Sunday morning in Henderson.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Windmill Parkway and North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson Police said.

A black 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Windmill approaching North Green Valley Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to police.

The Jeep veered left into the center median and crashed into a light pole and landscaping. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is being investigated as the fifth accident-related fatality in Henderson’s jurisdiction for 2021.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.