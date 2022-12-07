A deadly hit and run crash along Belmont and Dillon in North Las Vegas on Nov. 30, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County analysis of 1,036 traffic fatalities over a five-year period shows impaired driving played a bigger role — 47% of fatal crashes — than any other factor.

A 129-page report produced by the Office of Traffic Safety shows a steep increase in impaired driving fatalities in 2021, with 151 — nearly double the 2020 total of 78.

The report covers deadly crashes from 2017 through 2021. A number of interesting statistics on when people died in impaired driving crashes included:

TIME OF DAY: 18% (63 crashes): Most impaired driving fatal crashes occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight 14% (53): Second-highest total occurred between midnight and 3 a.m.

DAY OF THE WEEK 20% (74): Saturday was the biggest day for impaired driving fatal crashes 19% (70): Sunday was next-highest

MONTH 11% (43): September was the month with the highest number of impaired driving fatal crashes 10% (37): May was second-highest



A map of the sites where deadly crashes occurred from 2017-2020 showed many of the fatalities were in single-vehicle crashes that didn’t involve a collision with another car. Data from 2021 was not available for mapping. The map also showed many crashes along the valley’s freeways, Boulder Highway, East Lake Mead Boulevard, Sahara Avenue and Flamingo Road. Summerlin Parkway between the Rancho Drive and Buffalo Drive also showed a concentration of fatal crashes.

Pedestrian deaths accounted for 30% of all fatal crashes in Clark County over five years. A total of 305 crashes claimed 314 lives over that time span. Last year marked a five-year high in the statistics, with 79 pedestrian deaths.

Motorcycles were involved in 20% of the county’s traffic deaths, with 203 fatal crashes resulting in 206 deaths. Once again, 2021 was higher than other years with 53 motorcycle traffic fatalities.

And failure to wear a seatbelt played a big part in traffic deaths, with 167 fatal crashes that killed 182 people. That happened most often in 2018, when 48 deaths occurred in crashes in which someone failed to use a seat belt.

Crashes that killed bicyclists accounted for 4% of all fatal crashes in the county over five years, killing a total of 37 bicyclists. That total includes the Dec. 10, 2020, crash that killed five cyclists who were hit by a truck on U.S. 93 between Boulder City and Searchlight.

Speeding was a factor in fewer fatal crashes last year than any of the previous four years. A total of 42 people died in 2021 crashes related to speeding. The highest total from 2017-2021 came in 2018, when 71 people died in speeding-related traffic fatalities.

The report was developed with the intent of identifying courses of action to reduce fatalities on valley roadways. The Clark County Office of Traffic Safety was created in early 2022, and is headed up by Andrew Bennett, a former Nevada Department of Public Safety official.

The report provides valuable baselines for comparison to previous years.