Impaired drivers targeted in Feb. 4-13 ‘Joining Forces’ enforcement program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement agencies are are targeting impaired drivers from Feb. 4-13 as part of a “Joining Forces” enforcement event.

The Nevada Highway Patrol will be on the lookout for dangerous driving involving impaired drivers.

The Henderson Police Department is also taking part, stepping up enforcement efforts and increasing public awareness about the dangers of making bad choices while driving.

Police urge the public to use a designated sober driver, taxi, or a ride-sharing company to avoid the potentially devastating impacts of drunk or impaired driving.

In 2018, 133 people died on Nevada roadways in impaired driving crashes, according to NHP.

“Impaired driving doesn’t mean just alcohol,” according to an NHP news release. “It is anything that affects your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Being a responsible driver is simple: if you are impaired, do not drive.”

Henderson received $220,000 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety for the 2021 Joining Forces program.

The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving