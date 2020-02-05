Henderson man sentenced after DUI crash that killed California man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jayson Salzman, 29, was convicted of driving under the influence resulting in death and sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison after a May 2019 crash that killed one and injured another. The incident occurred at the intersection of Craig and Rainbow.

Police said Salzman ran a red light and crashed into a car, killing 55-year-old Scott Fix and critically injuring his brother, 54-year-old Ron Fix. The men were celebrating Scott’s birthday in Las Vegas.

Scott was from Tehachapi, California, and Ron is from Laguna Niguel, California.

Evidence at the scene and video footage revealed Salzman was speeding and suspected of driving under the influence.

Salzman was charged with reckless driving in 2014.

The minimum time he will serve is 80 months, or nearly seven years.