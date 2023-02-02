LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no secret, viewing incidents of violence can have traumatic effects on your mental health. It can even leave long-lasting impacts. If you thought you were alone know that you’re not. According to Dr. Sheldon A. Jacob, vice president of NAMI Southern Nevada, it is unfortunately quite common.

Most recently, video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols has been on news outlets, social media platforms, and websites. Dr. Jacob said the trauma from seeing that type of footage can have impacts that you may not realize.

“Seeing or witnessing anything traumatic, a lot of times, it can create a trauma response,” Dr. Jacob said. “So with that trauma, our body can manifest physical symptoms like muscle aches, shortness of breath, elevated heart rate. These are things that you might experience physically.”

Emotionally and mentally, you can experience anger, fear, depression, or even irritability. Dr. Jacobs said, as hard as it may be, it’s best to channel that energy into something positive.

“It might be walking, talking to someone, where you can process what’s going on, like a peer, friend, or a family member. It can be journaling or reading a book. But, you should try to apply several tools if one doesn’t apply,” he said.

If you’re still struggling, seek professional help.

He also suggests avoiding letting anger push you to do something erratic. He recommends trying to use your voice, whether that’s voting or peacefully protesting, to ease some of that stress and anger.

Most importantly, know yourself. If you know that seeing a traumatic video, regardless of how much it is shared, will cause you more distress, don’t watch it.

“If you think it’s something that’s going to be tough for you to watch and you can not manage, then maybe you should not watch the video,” Dr. Jacobs said.

There is help for you. You can reach out to Dr. Jacobs here or find other mental resources at the Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services.