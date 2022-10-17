LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Impact Las Vegas’ 10th year helping other non-profits get money.

The grassroots effort empowers women by giving collectively in a way that helps the community. Impact Nevada, which currently has 80 members, is currently looking for at least another 20 members.

The women each donate $1,000 annually and then vote on a charity that will receive the total donation. The more members, the bigger the donation.

“We wanted to be able to make a difference because I love this community,” said Maureen Romita, founder of Impact Las Vegas.

The only requirement to be a member is to donate $1,000 by the end of the year and then to vote on the charity that should receive it the following June. Memberships can even be split between two women. You can find out more information on how to join here.

Previous grants have gone to Kline Veterans Fund, The Just One Project, and Eye Care 4 Kids, to name a few.

Non-profits interested in vying to be a recipient of the money can attend training Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Roseman University to learn how to apply.