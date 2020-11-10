Immunize Nevada to host drive-thru flu clinic at Jewish Family Service Agency

A flu vaccine is administered to National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) staff members in Bethesda, Md., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Immunize Nevada is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event will be hosted at the Jewish Family Service Agency on 2309 Renaissance Dr., Suite B.

Those who have health insurance, including Nevada Checkup and Medicaid, are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

Federal, state, and local health experts recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine every year, as the flu is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization, or even death.

The event is open to the public. To schedule an appointment, please call 702-267-4158.

Those who plan on attending this event, are reminded that masks must be worn at all times. All surfaces will be sanitized, and social distancing will be practiced to ensure the safety of all clinic attendees.