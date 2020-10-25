Immunize Nevada hosts free drive-thru flu clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Health experts are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot to avoid overwhelming hospitals as they continue to deal with COVID-19.

Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to immunizations, partnered with the Asian Community Development Council to offer more people free flu vaccines.

The nonprofit is hosting clinics across the valley to ensure Nevadans are protected from diseases that can be prevented by vaccination.

Influenza is a very contagious respiratory disease that could lead to hospitalization, or even death.

On Sunday, Immunize Nevada hosted a flu shot clinic in Chinatown. Cars lined up to receive not only the flu vaccine, but also groceries for the family and Halloween treats for the kids.

Partnering organizations say this type of event is necessary to protect everyone.

“Most of the Asian community is shy about asking for help, so here we are, providing assistance for them in this time of the pandemic,” Edelweiss Solano with the Asian Community Development Council said.

“It’s great news because it means we are increasing the awareness to the community that it’s important to get the flu shot. Also, it means that they care about themselves and they care about other people in the community,” Marife Aczon-Armstrong with the Asian Pacific Islander Nursing Association of Nevada said.

The flu vaccination reduces the need to see the doctor, freeing up healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients.

Immunize Nevada has two flu clinics later this week. Click HERE for more information.