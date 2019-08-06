Immunizations, eye exams provided at back-to-school expo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Latin Chamber of Commerce hosted a back-to-school expo at the Boulevard Mall on Saturday.

Immunizations and eye exams were among the services offered to families. Backpacks and supplies were distributed to students.

Local organizations are working to make sure every student is ready for the Aug. 12 opening of school in the Clark County School District.

In North Las Vegas, kids also got some help before classes start. Mayor pro tem Scott Black handed out 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies. He also raffled off bikes for kids.