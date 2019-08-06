Immunizations, eye exams provided at back-to-school expo

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Latin Chamber of Commerce hosted a back-to-school expo at the Boulevard Mall on Saturday.

Immunizations and eye exams were among the services offered to families. Backpacks and supplies were distributed to students.

Local organizations are working to make sure every student is ready for the Aug. 12 opening of school in the Clark County School District.

In North Las Vegas, kids also got some help before classes start. Mayor pro tem Scott Black handed out 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies. He also raffled off bikes for kids.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics