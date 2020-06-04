Immigration attorney shares message for non-citizens wanting to protest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nationally, ICE and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection have become involved in policing protests in some cities. While there are no reports of this in Nevada, the UNLV Immigration Clinic wants to remind everyone that any arrest is risky for non-citizens, especially if you’re an undocumented immigrant.

Martha Menendez from the UNLV Immigration Clinic says they are alerting non-citizens about the risk of protesting and what happens if they get in trouble with the law.

“We been working on a ton of updates almost daily as far as just immigration concerns,” Menendez said. “We take no position as far as who should or should not be there. Everybody has a right to show up, but we do want people to understand the risk.”

While Menendez says everyone has a right to protest, the issues come up when someone is arrested.

“DACA is very dependent on the person not having any criminal history, so every time they renew that is reviewed again,” Menendez said.

Another issue is whether charges are serious or if ICE is called. Once in ICE custody, it can be tough to get out.

“The police department does have a history of turning people over to ICE,” Menendez said. “I want everybody to stay safe as much as they can obviously and please give us a call we are here to help if you or anybody in your family gets arrested and they have an immigration situation that needs to be considered.”

Menendez says there are around 13,000 DACA students in Nevada and no reports of anyone getting arrested. She hopes it stays that way.