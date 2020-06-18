Immigrant’s rights organization reacts to Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the DACA program Thursday

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — The Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants. For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

In Houston on Thursday, members of the immigration rights group, FIEL and DACA recipients, also known as dreamers, say they are ecstatic over the decision.

We are not there yet. We know it’s not a sprint, but a marathon. We’re going to continue to fight. DREAMers make a commitment to continue this fight,” said Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Executive Director.

“Today we got a good decision by the Supreme Court we got, the court decided to stand on the right side of history and allow 700,000 young people to continue to live their lives, to continue to live their dreams, and to continue to make America what it already is thanks to immigrants. We stand today proud to say that we have advocated for almost two decades now for a pathway to citizenship for dreamers. We are not there yet though. But we know that this is not a sprint, but rather a marathon,” said Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Executive Director.

“In theory, Trump Administration can terminate DACA with a more detailed explanation. So it’s important to keep monitoring the situation, keeping fighting, keep demanding a path to citizenship for DREAMers because it’s not over,” said Roberto Quijano, Staff Attorney.

“This victory means not being afraid. Not beign afraid that my kids, who are U-S citizens, lose their family. Because I’m a DREAMer, and my husband is a DREAMer too,” said Aura Espinosa

Cesar Espinosa’s Sister.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal.

Members of FIEL say the court’s decision was only based on a procedural issue, not on the merits of DACA. They say the fight for their rights is not over.

“Basically, the Supreme Court said the Trump the Trump administration did not follow the Administrative Procedure Act in terminating DACA that means in theory that the termination of DACA was unlawfully and yesterday, actually start accepting new applications and advanced pearls as they were accepting them back in October, November 2017, when the program was terminated,” added Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Executive Director.

FIEL is planning a rally Thursday night to commit to finding a permanent solution for DACA recipients.

“So DACA has been a life-saving opportunity for me. I turned 18 right whenever I received my permit in the mail and it was the most incredible day of my life. As it’s been noted, this has been an extremely difficult time for us. We have not been able to sleep to carry out our everyday life. This country is broken right now. It is horrible. And I want to say that most of the people if not everyone behind me has also been fighting for Black Lives Matter. So it has been an extremely difficult time for us. And today, just this weight was lifted off have our shoulders. So, as it has been asked of everybody who considers themselves an ally of our community, please, please vote. Please vote. Because our lives count on your vote, our lives and our livelihoods and our families count on you actually being an ally and not just saying that you are and that you care about us and that you love us,” added Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Executive Director.

“Right now this decision is great. It’s good to celebrate, but it’s not over. We need to make sure we’re proactive,” said Abraham Espinosa, Cesar Espinosa’s Brother.