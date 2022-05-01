LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A Mayday parade took place on the strip on Sunday evening.

It started near Bally’s and organizers said they are demanding stronger worker protections and advocating for immigration rights.

This month also highlights ‘International Workers day’ and Las Vegas immigrant workers and community members are demanding a pathway to citizenship and permanent protections.

A number of organizations in attendance included ‘Make the Road Nevada’ and The National Domestic Workers Alliance.

“Were organizing with union organizations, labor organizations, and advocacy groups to celebrate immigrant workers and union workers,” said Rico Ocampo, organizer for Make the Road Nevada. “Were here to demand that president Biden keep his promise on providing a permanent pathway for undocumented families.”

They hope their voices will be heard as they fight for the many immigrant workers who call America home.

Ocampo said he hoped to show that Nevada is a welcoming place for immigrants.