LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas immigrant workers, union laborers, and local environmental justice organizations will march on the Las Vegas Strip on International Workers Day to demand stronger worker protections and permanent relief for undocumented immigrants.

Make the Road Nevada, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, Chispa Nevada, and National Domestic Workers Alliance will join to honor the history of May Day and demand a pathway to citizenship and permanent protections for immigrants.

International Workers Day, also known as May Day, will take place on Sunday, May 1, and the protest will take place at 6 p.m. at the Bellagio Fountains.

May 1 was originally designated as a day in support and recognition of workers in commemoration of the Haymarket Riot in Chicago in May 1886.

The Bellagio Fountains is located at 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd.