LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Disney experience opened Thursday in Las Vegas. It allows visitors to step into the magical world of Disney.

It’s an “Immersive Disney Animation” experience that brings favorite Disney characters to life at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip.

Source: Immersive Disney Animation (Kyle Flubacker)

Academy Award-winning producer J. Miles Dale lead the attraction’s creative team.

“As a filmmaker, I am always seeking out ideas that can engage an

audience in new and interesting ways, and to show them something that they

have never seen before,” he said.

It has responsive floor projection and there are custom bracelets that the audience wears so it can share space and interact with the characters.

The whole show is 50 minutes and goes through 45 movies. The starting price for a ticket is $40 and you can buy them at this link. Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will also be showing be 11 other U.S. cities.