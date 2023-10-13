LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An immersive exhibition that brings nature and art together in a colorful way is headed to the Las Vegas Strip.

d’strict a Korean digital design company will open its first exhibit in North America on Las Vegas Boulevard at a $25 million, two-story, 30,000 square-foot space.

The exhibit uses various aspects of nature and art as new media artworks.

The company added that the exhibit promises to blend the lines between reality, fantasy, and hyper-reality by using digital technology.

Waterfall (Credit: Arte Museum)

The latest announcement is one of many new options for visitors and residents alike to take in colorful and immersive works of art across the Las Vegas valley.

Viewers will find themselves at the base of towering waterfalls and strolling beaches as they admire the aurora borealis.

As their journey continues through the galleries, audiences will be surrounded by blooming flowers, and waves, exploring forest landscapes, and tranquil

starfields stretching infinitely.

Light of Las Vegas (Credit: Arte Museum)

(Credit: Arte Museum)

Light of Las Vegas (Credit: Arte Museum)

(Credit: Arte Museum)

(Credit: Arte Museum)

Arte Museum Beach ‘Aurora’ (Credit: Arte Museum)

One of the museum’s most impressive features is expected to be the large-scale garden exhibit which will include a “Light of Las Vegas” zone, a new installation custom-designed for the

Las Vegas venue that captures the enthralling landmarks and dazzling atmosphere of the

nightlife capital of the world and the natural beauty of Nevada’s canyons.

Tickets start at $28 and will go on sale at a future date starting in November. For more information on the Arte Museum click HERE.