Imagine Dragons’ Tyler Robinson Foundation raises over $2.6M at annual Rise Up Gala

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 22: Imagine Dragons performs at Imagine Dragons’ seventh annual Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Wynn Las Vegas on October 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The seventh annual Rise Up Gala raised over $2.6 million for the Tyler Robinson Foundation, Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, the sold-out event was held at the outdoor pavilion at the Wynn Las Vegas and was attended by 660 guests.

During the evening, lead singer Dan Reynolds pledged a $50,000 donation to TRF if a guest was willing to sing “Radioactive” on stage. Cooper Sandoval, a TRF Ambassador from Reno, took the mic and performed the band’s hit single, without missing a beat and bringing the entire pavilion to their feet.

In the eight years, TRF has served the pediatric cancer community, the nonprofit has provided support to more than 2,000 families around the globe and raised more than $12 million.

