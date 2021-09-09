Imagine Dragons to open 2022 ‘Mercury Tour’ in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine Dragons will open their 2022 Mercury Tour in Las Vegas, playing the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Oct. 2.

A tweet by the band announced the concert date on Thursday morning.

MERCURY TOUR artist presale starts TODAY at 10am local time. use the password DULLKNIVES to get tickets here:https://t.co/CjxEmpnncW pic.twitter.com/WqP0N2lBMy — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) September 9, 2021

The Las Vegas-based band hasn’t played their hometown on a tour since 2018, but they made a surprise appearance this summer at Bonanza High School, playing for homecoming.

Ticket information is available on the band’s website, with presale tickets starting today at 10 a.m.

After opening in Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons will play Miami, and then on to 17 more cities as the tour extends to July 7, wrapping up in Madrid. All the other dates are in the U.S. and Canada.