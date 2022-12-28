LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons will be kicking off CES 2023 with a special private concert in the Dolby Live amphitheater at Park MGM, according to a Wednesday news release.

The concert, which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m., will benefit the Tyler Robinson Foundation and over 35 local Las Vegas charities serving the community. Imagine Dragons and Dolby will be giving thousands of tickets to this special performance to team members, volunteers and the people that these organizations serve.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Dolby to put on this special concert in Dolby Atmos benefiting TRF and local charities,” Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds said. “It’s going to be an incredible night with our fans and TRF.”

The Tyler Robinson Foundation is a foundation started in 2013 by Imagine Dragons and Tyler’s family to help battle the unseen costs of childhood cancer. The organization helps support families who are facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

“An Imagine Dragons concert helped form our foundation, and we are thrilled to share another incredible performance with many of our supporters who help make our mission possible,” Executive Director of TRF Kim Gradisher said. “We are so grateful to Imagine Dragons and Dolby for this unforgettable experience and supporting TRF, our nonprofit partners, and our community.”

“Imagine Dragons’ special relationship with TRF moved us, which is why we wanted to find a way to give back to the community that welcomes us with open arms every year for CES, and that we now get to call home with Dolby Live,” Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Dolby Laboratories Todd Pendleton said.

Dolby and Park MGM will be surprising a number of fans on social media with free tickets to the show. There will also be radio giveaways leading up to the event.