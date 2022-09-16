LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons, announced on Friday on Twitter that he and his wife Aja Volkman have separated. The two married in 2011 and have four children together.

In April 2018, the two had previously announced that they would be divorcing, but a few months later in November, the two were back together. Their youngest son was born in October 2019.

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 20: Singers Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman attend the “Believer” premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre on January 20, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

This news comes less than a week after the band’s Allegiant Stadium performance on September 10. Imagine Dragons have just completed the America leg of the Mercury Tour, based around Mercury Act 1 and 2, released in September 2021 and July 2022.

Reynolds’ Twitter Statement

Reynolds’ statement on Twitter read: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”