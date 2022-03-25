LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine Dragons will make a stop at their hometown of Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium Saturday, Sept. 10.

The hometown stop is one of many summer shows added to the band’s Mercury World Tour for their latest album “Mercury — Act 1.” They will be joined by special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot on the tour.

General tickets will go on sale Apr. 1 at 10 a.m., but Allegiant Stadium and Live Nation customers will have presale access on March 31 at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.