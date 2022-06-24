LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– GRAMMY winning, multi-platinum band Imagine Dragons pays homage to their hometown, Las Vegas, with their blood pumping music video for their new single “Sharks”.

Imagine Dragons introduced “Sharks” to audiences worldwide with a red-carpet premiere event while on tour this week in Europe. The band shared the video with a global livestream from Gartenbaukino Cinema in Vienna on Friday. The music video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live and MTVY as well as on the MTV Times Square billiards early on Friday.

VMA award winner Drew Kirsch directed the video which is set against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas strip. The video follows Imagine Dragons on the heist of their lives across various Las Vegas locations like the Bellagio, Allegiant Stadium, Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, and “O” by Cirque du Soleil and more.

According to MGM Resort the video was shot in late May just before Memorial Day with three days of filming. All casino and back of house shots were filmed at the Bellagio, the sequence in the tunnel was shot at Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, and the coffee shop scene was also shot at Mandalay Bay. There are also scenes with the cast of “O” in the O Theatre at Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium.

“With the ‘Sharks’ music video our goal was to represent our hometown in the light it deserves, a city of passion, entertainment and art. Always awake and eccentric. Always an adventure to be had. As a third generation Las Vegan, I love this city and owe our success to it. They have always championed us. ‘Sharks’ pays homage to the city we call home. Las Vegas.” said Dan Reynolds, frontman for Imagine Dragons.

The epic anthem sets the stage for the release of the groups extremely anticipated double-disc opus, Mercury– ACTS 1 & 2 on July 1. Following the release of Mercury– ACTS 1 & 2, Imagine Dragons will kick off a massive U.S. stadium tour that will begin in August, of course taking a stop in their hometown of Las Vegas on September 10 before wrapping up in Los Angeles later in the month. The summer tour marks the bands biggest North American shows of their career.

To purchase tickets for their tour visit Mercury Tour – Imagine Dragons (imaginedragonsmusic.com)