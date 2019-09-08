Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit raises record amount for pediatric cancer in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Bassist Ben McKee, frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, touring keyboardist Elliot Schwartzman and drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons perform during the sixth annual Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala benefiting families affected by pediatric cancer at Wynn Las Vegas on September 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — World-renowned band Imagine Dragons raised $3.2 million to support families grappling with pediatric cancer during the 6th Annual Rise Up Gala at Wynn Las Vegas.

Funds raised benefited Imagine Dragon’s nonprofit, the Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF). TRF helps families facing pediatric cancer diagnoses as they navigate financial and emotional burdens.

Over 850 people attended the sold-out event, including Dolph Lundgren, Alexandra Daddario and a few Golden Knights players. Those unable to attend were treated to a livestream of the band’s acoustic set and red carpet arrivals.

Several people were honored at the event, and Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman made a special announcement during the evening. Goodman named Sept. 6, 2019 Imagine Dragons Day in Las Vegas, thanking the band for their efforts in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Eighty-five percent of of every dollar raised by TRF goes directly to families in need. Funds will help continue the foundation’s work throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and Malaysia.