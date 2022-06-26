Dan Reynolds and his electric surfboard at the Fountains of Bellagio (Erin Nash @LasVegasLocally)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those videos on Twitter you’re seeing of a guy surfing at the Fountains of Bellagio? It’s Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons.

The stunt went off last month for the video of the Vegas-born group’s new single “Sharks,” according to MGM Resorts International, which operates the Strip hotel-casino. The video features several shots of the city with Reynolds surfing the waters near the closing sequence.

Not sure it’s what Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys had in mind when they helped ignite the surfing craze back in the early 1960s. (Please tell us you remember the Beach Boys?)

While there’s no real catchin’ a wave at the Bellagio, the Twitter videos shows Las Vegas native Reynolds doing a pretty fair job of navigating the waters while fully clothed on an electric surfboard.

Apparently, Reynolds had a double ready to perform the stunt, according to one Twitter user who seemed to have inside knowledge. But the band’s frontman didn’t need any help. He pulled it off himself, slightly bruising his chest along the way, the responding tweet said.

There’s no video of the fall into the water, though.