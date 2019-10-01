Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds introduces #VegasStrong son, ‘Valentine’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, are the proud parents of a baby boy, born Tuesday and given a special name.
Reynolds, frontman for Imagine Dragons, gave the news on Instagram:
Born this morning on October 1st – Valentine Reynolds The name Valentine means “strong”. As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today
Valentine, Latin for “strong,” has special meaning to the parents, with the child arriving on the 2-year anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas.
“We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today,” Reynolds told his Instagram followers.