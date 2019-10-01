Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds introduces #VegasStrong son, ‘Valentine’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, are the proud parents of a baby boy, born Tuesday and given a special name.

Reynolds, frontman for Imagine Dragons, gave the news on Instagram:

Valentine, Latin for “strong,” has special meaning to the parents, with the child arriving on the 2-year anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas.

“We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today,” Reynolds told his Instagram followers.

See more coverage on 1 October here.