LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new immersive light experience is opening for a limited time in Las Vegas and it will feature fantasy zones, mystical creatures, and a treasure hunt.

Imaginarium, an outdoor light festival, covers five acres in the north parking of Westgate Las Vegas. The experience opens on Friday, April 28, and has already been extended to Monday, May 29.

Imaginarium light festival opens April 28, 2023, at Westgate Las Vegas. (Credit: Imaginarium)

Imaginarium is an all-ages experience with five million colorful lights and includes illuminated forests, mazes, and hands-on games.

The attraction opens every night at 7 p.m. It costs $19 for seniors and children ages 3 through 12. Guests 13 and older are charged $25. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices are reduced online prior to opening.