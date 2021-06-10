Images that helped identify 7-year-old murder victim produced by forensic experts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven-year-old Liam Husted remained nameless as police worked to identify him after his body was found May 28 off a trail near Mountain Springs.

And without the help of social media, it could have taken even longer to find out who he was.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) helped come up with digitally enhanced pictures of Liam, which helped to eventually identify him.

Colin McNally, the forensic imaging supervisor at the center, said the team worked long hours to get pictures of Liam out there and make them look as realistic as possible.

Since the boy’s body was discovered nearly two weeks ago, the case has received a lot of attention.

McNally said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children worked countless hours with law enforcement and the coroner to create these images, ultimately helping to crack the case.

The images were shared across multiple social media platforms.

Eventually, a friend of Liam’s mom in San Jose came across the images and called police.

“It is a highlight for me at my time at NCMEC and it really does highlight the power of social media, seeing how many people engaged in this case on other social media platforms,” McNally said. “It’s really great to highlight this case, but it highlights other children out there who deserve to have their names back.”

Earlier this week, police released actual pictures of Liam and his mom, 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez. She was arrested in Denver this week in connection with Liam’s death.

A vigil is planned for Liam today in San Jose.